Mumbai: BEST contract workers go on flash strike, bus services to be affected today

BEST contract workers go on flash strike in Mumbai

BEST workers strike in Mumbai: BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking) contract workers today (August 2) went on a flash strike at Mumbai's Ghatkopar depot. The flash strike took the commuters waiting for the bus as a long queue was seen waiting for the bus to arrive at stops.

The protest is taking place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai by contract workers of BEST. The strike is reported at- Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Vikhroli areas.

What are the actual demands of workers?

Merge the budget of BEST and Nagar Palika

Increase the number of buses on different routes

Stop using damaged buses unless they are repaired fully

BEST is a civic transport and electricity supply body based in Mumbai.

More details are awaited in this regard.

