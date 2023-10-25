Mumbai: BMC issues new guidelines for construction sites to curb air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BMC issues fresh guidelines for construction sites to curb air pollution in Mumbai city

Mumbai air pollution: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued new guidelines today (October 25) in order to curb air pollution from construction sites in Mumbai. The guidelines, which were issued on Wednesday include a number of measures that construction sites must take to minimise their impact on air quality.

Owing to worsening air quality in Mumbai in the last few days, Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), issued the guidelines to the construction sites.

What are the guidelines of BMC?

BMC asked construction sites to ensure that at least 35 feet high tin/metal sheets are erected around the periphery of construction projects having a height of more than 70 mtr All the buildings under construction shall be compulsorily enclosed with green cloth/jute sheet/tarpaulin from all sides and the structures under demolition shall be covered with tarpaulin/green cloth/jute sheet from top to bottom There shall be continuous sprinkling/spraying of water during the process of demolishing the structure, according to BMC notice The BMC has said any uncovered building under construction will face a stop-work notice from the BMC The installation of a sprinkler system on key plot/site areas is mandatory, with regular misting throughout the day during construction

Special squads of BMC:

The BMC has also formed special squads to prevent illegal construction and demolition waste dumping and to enforce the new guidelines. The squads will visit construction sites and videograph the work. If a worksite is found to be not adhering to the guidelines, the BMC will take stringent action, such as issuing a stop-work notice or sealing the work site.

Also, to reduce the amount of dust on the roads in Mumbai, the BMC will activate anti-smog machines. A separate air quality index (AQI) measurement system should be installed at each construction site, the BMC said in a statement issued on October 20 (Friday).

The BMC also issued guidelines regarding vehicles carrying construction materials and advised them to fully cover vehicles to prevent the material or debris from becoming airborne.

"All construction sites must install CCTV cameras along their periphery to ensure that vehicles are clean and not overloaded," it added.

Climate change is adversely affecting the air quality of the Mumbai metropolitan area, including the Mumbai region.

(With ANI inputs)

