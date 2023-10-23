Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 8 fire tenders reach spot | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor Building

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the Pavan Dham Veena Santoor Building of Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivali West in Mumbai on Monday, fire department officials said. As many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately which took the fire under control. The incident occurred at 12:27 pm today. Four people were injured in the accident and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the nine-storey building. "The blaze was confined to electric installations," an official said.

Earlier last week, a fire broke out at an ice factory situated in the MIDC area of Landewadi, Bhosari, in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Pune district in which two people sustained injuries. The fire had broken out due to a spark from a welding rod.