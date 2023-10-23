Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 8 fire tenders reach spot | WATCH

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 8 fire tenders reach spot | WATCH

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire broke out on the first floor of the nine-storey building in Mumbai's Kandivali West area.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Mumbai
Updated on: October 23, 2023 14:06 IST
Mumbai, Santoor building, Santoor Building fire, Maharashtra
Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor Building

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the Pavan Dham Veena Santoor Building of Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivali West in Mumbai on Monday, fire department officials said. As many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately which took the fire under control. The incident occurred at 12:27 pm today. Four people were injured in the accident and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the nine-storey building. "The blaze was confined to electric installations," an official said.

Earlier last week, a fire broke out at an ice factory situated in the MIDC area of Landewadi, Bhosari, in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Pune district in which two people sustained injuries. The fire had broken out due to a spark from a welding rod.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Mumbai News

Latest News