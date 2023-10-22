Maharashtra: Suburban local train uncouples in Mumbai, passengers deboarded safely

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Train uncouples in Mumbai

Mumbai: A suburban train in Mumbai uncoupled on Sunday morning (October 22) in which three coaches from the rear got separated from the rest of the train, a Western Railway official said.

A Borivali-bound slow train left from Churchgate station and uncoupled at Marine Lines around 11.02 am, Western Railway’s chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

The train had departed for Borivali from Churchgate at 10.57 am, according to a statement from the Western Railway.

The passengers were deboarded and the train was taken to a car shed, it said.

After the incident, slow trains for Dahanu were diverted and run on the fast track, it added.

A railway motorman said that the incident might have occurred due to some problem with the coupler that connects coaches.

(With PTI inputs)