Five minor girls reported missing from Navi Mumbai found with relatives in Delhi

Thane: Five girls from two families, who disappeared from Navi Mumbai in the Thane district of Maharashtra, were found in Delhi on Monday, according to a police official. The missing girls included two sisters aged 14 and 16, and three other sisters aged 5, 7, and 14. They were reported missing around the same time on Saturday morning from Lucky Complex in Taloja. Subsequently, a kidnapping case was filed, the official stated.

What did the police say?

Taloja police station senior inspector Avinash Kaldate said that the girls have been traced in Delhi and are safe with relatives. "The five girls have been traced to Delhi. They are safe with relatives there. A Navi Mumbai police team is on the way to get them back and reunite them with their parents," he said.

Kaldate further said that it is not yet known how she reached Delhi. He said that the entire incident would be known only after the girls are brought back. "How they reached Delhi is unclear. The chain of events will be known once the children are back," Kaldate added.

(With PTI inputs)