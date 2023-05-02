Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Truck carrying alcohol overturns in Wardha; villagers steal cartons of beer | WATCH

According to sources, the incident took place at 5 pm when the truck was passing through the Samruddhi Highway.

Atul Singh Reported By: Atul Singh Mumbai Updated on: May 02, 2023 8:19 IST
Maharashtra: Several people stole cartons of beer bottles in Maharashtra's Wardha district when a truck carrying the alcohol overturned on Monday. 

According to sources, the incident took place at 5 pm when the truck was passing through the Samruddhi Highway. 

The driver of the truck had to apply brakes in order to avoid hitting a cow that appeared in the middle Of the road. This move caused the truck to lose balance and it overturned. 

Thus, cartons of beer bottles were scattered along the road which were looted by men from the nearby villages who had reached the spot to help. 

