SHOCKING! Bihar labourer gets alcohol bottles as 'wage' in dry state

Bihar liquor ban: In the dry state of Bihar, a labourer was allegedly given two bottles of liquor as his wage. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a labourer was seen showing liquor bottles hidden with a towel. When asked who has given him the bottles, he claimed that personnel of Vaishali's Mahua police station have given him the liquor as a wage. Sources said that the incident took place on January 21.

The labourer claimed that he and other labourers were called by the police to destroy seized liquor bottles. After destroying the bottles, they gave him two bottles as a wage.

What police official said:

When contacted, Prabhat Ranjan Saxena, the SHO at Mahua police station said, "We have not destroyed seized liquor bottles for the last 15 days. The liquor is being destroyed in presence of duty magistrate and police officials, and the entire action is captured in video camera. This is a routine process of destructing liquor consignment. The video is old but it is a clear indication of administrative lapse."

"There is also a possibility that some persons have intentionally made a video to conspire against the district administration. We are investigating it with all angles," Saxena added.

