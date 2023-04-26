Man undergoes chip implant surgery to get rid of alcohol addiction, it took just '5 minutes'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

China: A man in China in order to get rid of his alcohol addiction went through a chip implant. According to South China Morning Post, a 36-year-old man has become the first person in China to have undergone such a surgery.

Chip implanted in just 5 minutes

The surgery to implant a chip into his body was completed in just 5 minutes. According to reports, the surgically implanted chip has been designed to remove cravings for alcohol.

The 36-year-old man surnamed as Liu underwent a 5-minute procedure on April 12 at the Hunan Brain Hospital in central China, as part of a clinical trial led by Hao Wei, a former vice-president of the United Nation's International Narcotics Control Board.

Hao said that the chip will help combat alcohol cravings for up to 5 months.

How does the chip work

According to the clinic, the chip releases a substance called 'naltrexone' which is commonly used in addiction treatment to prevent relapse. This substance is absorbed by the body and targets receptors in the brain.

The man who went through this procedure was an alcoholic and used to start drinking before breakfast and throughout the day, till the evening until he passes out.

ALSO READ | From golgappe to now pizza: Mango madness takes over food experiments. Watch

ALSO READ | Sweet video of boy playing doctor with pet dog melts hearts online. Watch

Latest World News