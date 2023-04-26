Sweet video of boy playing doctor with pet dog melts hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Boy playing doctor with pet dog

Trending News: A heartwarming viral video of a little boy playing doctor with his pet dog has taken the internet by storm, and for all the right reasons. The video, shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, shows the adorable boy setting up his miniature clinic by a pool, complete with a stethoscope and other medical toys. He then proceeds to give his furry companion a thorough checkup, starting with an inspection of his hind legs and moving on to a blood pressure test using toy equipment.

The pooch sits calmly throughout the examination, showcasing his amazing patience and trust in his young owner. The clip has captured the hearts of dog lovers and netizens alike, with users flooding the reply section with sweet comments and compliments for the little boy and his furry patient. The video has garnered over 1.4 million views on Twitter, and it's not hard to see why.

Watching the bond between the little boy and his dog is truly heart-warming, and it's no wonder that so many people are finding joy and comfort in this viral video. As one Twitter user put it, "A sweet boy and his doggo, love that!" "So cute! Doggie sitting there so patient! I want that dog," another user wrote. "How cute is that… very," a third added.

Watch the viral video of boy playing doctor with pet dog here:

Read More Trending News