From golgappe to now pizza: Mango madness takes over food experiments. Watch

Trending News: As foodies continue to experiment with different culinary combinations, some are pushing the boundaries of traditional dishes to create bizarre yet intriguing meals. One such dish that has caused a stir online is mango pizza. While mango is a beloved fruit in India, many are finding the idea of combining it with pizza to be a step too far. The video in question, shared on the Instagram page BombayFoodieTales, shows an individual making a mango pizza.

The process involves preparing a pizza base and topping it with a sauce made from mango pulp. Thinly sliced mango pieces are then arranged in a circular pattern on top of the pizza and coated with a sweet sauce. Since the video was shared, it has received over 313k views, 6200 likes and has garnered strong reactions from social media users.

Many netizens have expressed their displeasure with the fusion dish, with some even calling it an insult to mango and traditional pizza. "Ab kya sara mango ka karoge kya," a user asked. “How to offend both Italians and Indians!!”another user commented. "Where is the dislike button?” a third wrote. "Bass abhi aur kya dekhna baki hai," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of mango pizza here:

While some may find the idea of mango pizza to be bizarre, it is not uncommon for food enthusiasts to experiment with new flavor combinations. As mango season kicks off in India, many are using this beloved fruit to create exciting and innovative dishes. However, it is clear that not everyone is on board with the idea of mango pizza.

