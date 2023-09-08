Maharashtra: Thieves trying to break ATM machine using a car caught on CCTV | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ATM machine

Two thieves who were trying to break ATM machine using a car in the Yelambaghata area of Beed district in Maharashtra were caught on CCTV. However, due to the alertness of the police, the attempt was thwarted.

The incident occurred on the night of September 6, around 3 am, when two thieves, with the intention of robbing, uprooted the ATM machine belonging to Maharashtra Bank using a car in the Yelambaghata area of Maharashtra.

The secret CCTV cameras installed in the ATM machine captured the incident, and the information was immediately relayed to the head office of the Maharashtra Bank. Subsequently, the local police were informed about the incident.

Within a few minutes of attempting to break open the ATM, the thieves fled the scene upon seeing the police arriving at the spot. Based on the CCTV footage from the ATM, the police have launched a search operation to locate the culprits.

