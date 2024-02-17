Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
Stones pelted at ex-BJP MP Nilesh Rane's convoy in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Deputy CM Fadnavis reacts

The incident took place after a clash broke out between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action against the culprits.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2024 8:28 IST
Stones pelted at the convoy of BJP leader and former MP
Image Source : ANI Stones pelted at the convoy of BJP leader and former MP Nilesh Rane by unidentified persons in Chiplun of Maharasthra's Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra: The convoy of BJP leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Nilesh Rane was targeted with stone pelting by unidentified persons in Chiplun area of Maharasthra's Ratnagiri. The incident took place on Friday.

According to reports, the attack took place after Shiv Sena UBT faction workers and BJP workers clashed in front of the office of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.

"Supporters of Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed with each other. Teargas shells had to be lobbed to restore normalcy in the area. Someone allegedly pelted stones at Rane's car when he was on his way to attend a public meeting. BJP workers assembled at the scene, after which workers from both parties indulged in stone throwing," the Guhagar police station official said.

A few cars were damaged though there was no report as yet of injuries to anyone, the official said, adding the process of registering an FIR was underway.

Speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The disappointment of the opposition can be seen clearly from this kind of political attack. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in connection with the incident at Chiplun."

Rane's brother Nitesh Rane is BJP MLA from Kankvali in the Konkan region and a close aide of Fadnavis.

Videos had gone viral recently of Bhaskar Jadhav, the MLA from Guhagar, ridiculing Union minister Narayan Rane.

