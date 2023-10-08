Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Newborn baby found abandoned in garbage bin in Palghar, police launch probe

An infant was found abandoned in a garbage bin in Palghar after which it was rushed to the hospital where it is under the care of lady constables.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Palghar Published on: October 08, 2023 18:10 IST
A newborn baby was found abandoned in a garbage bin in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday (October 8).

A passerby found the baby in the garbage bin in the Lonipada area of Dahanu town on Friday. The police were thereafter alerted, the police said.

The newborn was rushed to a hospital where it is under the care of lady police constables.

A case was registered against an unidentified individual under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

