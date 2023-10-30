Maharashtra: Maratha reservation protesters set fire to NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Flames quickly engulfed the entire house, causing significant damage, while the occupants fortunately escaped without injuries

The Maratha reservation protests in Maharashtra have taken a violent turn, as agitators have turned aggressive in their demands. This surge in intensity culminated in a shocking incident where protesters targeted the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke in Majalgaon, Beed district, leading to destruction by arson.

The flames quickly engulfed the entire house, causing significant damage, while the occupants fortunately escaped without injuries. Reacting to the attack, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke stated, "I was inside my house when the attack occurred. Luckily, none of my family members or staff were injured, but the property has suffered heavy losses due to the fire."