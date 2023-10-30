Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Maratha reservation protesters set fire to NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Maratha reservation protesters set fire to NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence | VIDEO

Adding to the unrest, concerns have been raised that providing reservation to the Marathas could potentially deprive the OBC community of their existing quota.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 14:06 IST
Maharashtra
Image Source : ANI Flames quickly engulfed the entire house, causing significant damage, while the occupants fortunately escaped without injuries

The Maratha reservation protests in Maharashtra have taken a violent turn, as agitators have turned aggressive in their demands. This surge in intensity culminated in a shocking incident where protesters targeted the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke in Majalgaon, Beed district, leading to destruction by arson.

The flames quickly engulfed the entire house, causing significant damage, while the occupants fortunately escaped without injuries. Reacting to the attack, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke stated, "I was inside my house when the attack occurred. Luckily, none of my family members or staff were injured, but the property has suffered heavy losses due to the fire."

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News