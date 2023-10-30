Maharashtra cabinet to accept Justice Shinde committee's Maratha reservation report: CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference after a meeting on the issue of Maratha reservation.

In a significant development regarding the issue of Maratha reservation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the Maharashtra Cabinet is set to formally accept the report submitted by the Justice Shinde committee. This report focuses on addressing the long-standing demand for Maratha reservation and represents a significant step toward finding a resolution.

"We will formally accept the report of the Justice Shinde committee on providing Maratha reservation in the Cabinet meeting today and orders will be issued by the Revenue Department to issue Kunbi caste certificates," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Activist Manoj Jarange continues hunger strike

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been at the forefront of an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Jalna district, is steadfast in his demand for reservation for the Maratha community. Despite concerns over his health, Jarange has refused to undergo a medical check-up, raising worries about the potential impact on his vital organs and health parameters.

Maratha community's demand for reservation

Members of the Maratha community have been fervently seeking reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The community's agitation has escalated in response to the hunger strike initiated by quota activist Manoj Jarange on October 25, situated at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna. In support of Jarange's cause, several villages have imposed bans on the entry of political leaders.

Health concerns unaddressed

Dr. Pratap Ghodke, the acting civil surgeon of Jalna, expressed concern regarding Jarange's health, stating, "District officials and doctors are approaching Jarange every 2-3 hours. However, he has consistently declined health check-ups and medical treatment. This refusal may have adverse effects on his vital organs, including kidneys and brain, and may lead to low sugar levels, impacting his electrolyte balance."

Efforts to persuade Jarange to accept medical treatment have included outreach to his family doctor and other medical professionals in Antarwali Sarati. Local villagers are also stepping in, intending to request that Jarange consider receiving medical care while continuing his hunger strike.

Jarange has issued a warning that if the state government does not act on the pending demand of the Maratha community, fast-unto-death protests will be initiated in villages across Maharashtra.

Government's pledge for Maratha reservation

The Maharashtra government has officially stated its commitment to grant reservation to the Maratha community, with the assurance that such a move will withstand legal scrutiny. Nevertheless, Jarange and his supporters are resolute in their pursuit of swift action on this crucial issue.

As the hunger strike continues, the situation remains tense and could potentially have broader implications for the demand for Maratha reservation in the state.

