Maharashtra: Now, Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link is called Veer Savarkar Setu

Mumbai's upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link, now renamed to Veer Savarkar Setu

In a big decision, the Maharashtra governmnent on Wednesday has changed the name of two major infrastructure projects. The Versova-Bandra Sea Link has been renamed to Veer Savarkar Setu, while the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has been renamed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

"We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to all people of the state," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while addressing the media.

He also announced that the Cabinet has approved several investment proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore that will provide employment to 1.2 lakh people. "Many industries are coming to Maharashtra as there is a lot of potential in our state. Now Maharashtra has again become number 1 in FDI," he added.

Last month, Shinde had announced that he will rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar, while a state-level gallantry award on the lines of the one given by the Centre will also be named after him.

"The upcoming Versov-Bandra Sea Link will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar. On the lines of the Union government's gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards," Shinde had said on the occasion of Savarkar's birth anniversary on May 28.

The Versova-Bandra Sea Link, which is yet to be completed, has a length of upto 17.7 km and the cost of its construction is about Rs 7,000 crores.