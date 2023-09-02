Maharashtra: Former Deputy Mayor's brother shoots wife, dies soon afterwards due to suspected 'heart attack'

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Maharashtra man shoots wife dead

Dilip Salvi, brother of former deputy mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation Ganesh Salvi, allegedly shot dead his wife and soon afterwards died, apparently due to a heart attack, at their residence in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday and the victims have been identified as Dileep Salvi (56) and his wife Pramila (51). The incident took place in Yashwant Nivas building located in Kumbhar Ali of Kalwa. Dilip, first shot his wife Pramila at his residence and later suffered a heart attack.

Ganesh Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Thane Zone 01, said, "The body of husband and wife was found soaked in blood in Kumbhar Galli of Kalwa. When Kalwa police got information about the incident, immediately reached the spot and sent the body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital for postmortem. The police are interrogating their family members to know the reason behind the death."

"Soon after Salvi returned home on Friday night, an altercation broke out between him and his wife. In a fit of rage, he took out his revolver and fired two rounds at his wife, who died on the spot," said police.

Sources close to Salvi said when the latter pointed his revolver at his wife, she raised an alarm and called her son, but before he could arrive at the spot, she was dead.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Over 50 including policemen injured after Maratha reservation protest turns violent in Jalna

Also Read: Poster war erupts in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet, Bal Thackeray's quote hitting out at Congress emerges

(Report by: Rizwan Sheikh)