Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar diagnosed with dengue | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar dengue news: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days, leader of the rebel Nationalist Congress Party's faction Praful Patel said today (October 29).

Patel, who is the working president of a rival NCP group, took to X to inform about the health condition of 64-year-old Pawar.

The NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) said that after recovering fully, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties.

Taking to social media platform, X, Patel said, "Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Shri Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days. Shri Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties."

Earlier, on July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar after engineering a split in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde-led National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of more than 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ:​ NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Praful Patel inaugurates new party office in Delhi