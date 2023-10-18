NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Praful Patel inaugurates new party office in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Praful Patel during inauguration of the party office at North Avenue, in New Delhi.

Two separate offices of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been opened in New Delhi after the party was asked to vacate Ravi Shankar Shukla lane headquarters after it lost the national party status.

NCP faction led by Shard Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar inaugurated its new central office at 79, North Avenue by Praful Pate who is the working president of the party by performing a 'havan'.

Praful Patel informed that Ajit Pawar will visit Delhi and chair the first meeting at the newly opened office.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar's faction had opened its Central office at 81, Lodhi Estate.

NCP lost its national party status after losing elections in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya.

