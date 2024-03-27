Sanjay Nirupam warns Congress after Uddhav Sena's list for Mumbai, says 'all options are open'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sanjay Nirupam attacks Shiv Sena-UBT after the announcement of first list of candidates.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sanjay Nirupam warned Congress after Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena's list for Mumbai was announced today.

After Shiv Sena (UBT) announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, "Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to intervene, if not then break the alliance to save the party. The decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress."

Nirupam posted on X and said, "First option is friendly fight. Leadership must take a call on this. I am ready."

"Out of six (Lok Sabha) seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on five seats, and one seat has been left for the Congress like charity. This decision is aimed at burying the Congress in Mumbai. I oppose this decision."

"I want to tell this to the top leadership (of Congress) that I will wait for maximum one week more and then will take decision. All options are open for me, I am not in an option-less situation."

Here are pointers of Sanjay Nirupam

Shiv Sena-UBT has declared candidates on four seats and in the next one or two days they will declare candidates on the fifth seat i.e., Congress will be given one seat in Mumbai. For this, I am blaming the Uddhav group and those leaders of Congress who were involved in the conversation of seat sharing. I condemn them.

The candidate declared by the Uddhav group, Amol Kirtikar, is accused of Khichdi scam case. I will not campaign for such a candidate.

Our party leadership is no longer concerned about Mumbai or the country. I too have not been talked to even once in the last 15 days. They are established leaders of the party.

Today, we have surrendered to the Shiv Sena Uddhav group which itself does not have much support base. Congress has surrendered before it.

I will not wait for more than a week. Now, all options are open for me. But, I will still wait for a week from the top leadership of Congress.

The top leadership of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) including other leaders did not prove to be effective in keeping the party strong and united. This is the failure of the top leadership of Congress.

Only some leaders of Congress want to break the vote bank of the party and that is why the leaders who used to care about the party are gradually leaving the party because the top and Maharashtra leaders were not worried about it

Today, Congress has kneeled down in front of the Uddhav group and the way UBT is fielding five candidates from Mumbai. It means UBT has buried the party in the grave.

I will contest the elections in 2024 and this is certain. It will become clear in the next one week because if I don't contest the elections, then will I sit at home

