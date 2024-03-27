Maharashtra: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 17 Lok Sabha candidates, fields Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 16 Lok Sabha candidates, fields Arvind Sawant and Anant Geete

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Shiv Sena (UBT) today (March 27) released its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nominating former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant from Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively.

The party also fielded Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central, Rajan Vichare from Thane, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West, and Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s first list of candidates in Maharashtra for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections was formally declared on Wednesday, party leader Sanjay Raut posted on X. The list of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, featured 17 names.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said.

So far, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has given indications that Amol Kiritkar (Mumbai North-West), Chandrahar Patil (Sangli) and Anant Gete (Raigad) will be party candidates from these three Lok Sabha seats.

