100-feet high water fountain erupts in Kalyan as pipeline bursts during construction work | WATCH

A 100-foot-high water fountain erupted in Maharashtra's Kalyan district after a pipeline broke causing damage to several cars parked nearby.

As per reports, the incident took place near Kalyan Railway Station where construction work for a swimming pool was underway. During the excavation process, a huge pipeline was struck by mistake leading to the eruption of a 100-feet high water fountain.

The area was waterlogged due to the excessive flow in the area. Meanwhile, several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars as well, were damaged by the water fountain parked in the railway station area. Water also entered the railway police station.

The fountain was controlled after the water supply department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) shut off the water supply which in turn led to a water crisis in some areas of Dombivli. Meanwhile, the authorities began repair works on the pipeline.

