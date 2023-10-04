IIT Bombay imposes Rs 10,000 fine on students protesting against 'veg-only' table policy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT Bombay

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the pupils of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) over the protest of segregation of tables on vegetarian food at its hostel's canteen has come to light.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle said, "IIT Bombay has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the students who had stood against the food segregation policy of the institute by a peaceful act of individual civil disobedience. This action of the admin is similar to a Khap Panchayat (caste council) acting to uphold untouchability in modern times."

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle is a Left-leaning student body of the institute. The IIT B administration has yet to comment on the student body's claim.

Following a row over segregation of tables for vegetarian students in one of the canteens of the IIT B last week, the Mess Council officially stated that six tables in the common canteen of three hostels would be earmarked for vegetarians.

Compliance is crucial, it had maintained, noting any violation identified by the mess team (council) will attract proper action and imposition of penalties.

“Such violations will also be considered in disciplinary action as they disrupt the harmony we aim to maintain in our dining facilities,” according to an email sent to the students of hostels 12, 13 and 14 by the Mess Council last week.

