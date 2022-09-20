Tuesday, September 20, 2022
     
  4. Days after Chandigarh University row, youth held for peeping into washroom of girl's hostel in IIT Bombay

Days after Chandigarh University row, youth held for peeping into washroom of girl's hostel in IIT Bombay

A case has been lodged against the 22-year-old youth and will be produced at court on Wednesday.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2022 17:46 IST
The youth worked at a canteen in IIT Bombay.
A 22-year-old youth working in a canteen at IIT Bombay was accused of peeping into the women's washroom in a hostel building. He was arrested and a case was lodged against him under Section 354 of IPC. The accused will be presented in court on Wednesday. The incident comes three days after a woman was arrested for allegedly taking obscene videos of other women. 

A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University on Saturday night after a girl student from the university was caught red-handed making videos of 60 other girls, who were bathing. Another student from the university allegedly posted the videos on YouTube. Soon after this, a huge uproar was seen against the university management. Police reached the spot after they were informed about the case. As per the initial probe, the matter appears to be of sharing inappropriate videos on social media, said police officers.

However, the Punjab Police later issued a statement saying the accused student only made videos of herself and not other women. "Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination," said Mohali SSP Vivek Soni.

