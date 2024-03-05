CNG prices reduced in Mumbai by Mahanagar Gas, to be effective from midnight. Check new rate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Maharashtra: State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Tuesday reduced prices of Compressed Natural Gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg. In a late evening statement, the company said the new price will be effective from midnight of March 5. The prices have been reduced due to a dip in gas input costs.

This new rate offers attractive savings of 53 per cent, compared to petrol, and 22 per cent, compared to diesel, at current price levels in Mumbai.

This reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability, and environmental friendliness to consumers, and taking a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it said.

Mahanagar Gas is one of the largest city gas distributors.

It has over 27 years of experience in supplying natural gas in Mumbai and is presently the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the megapolis and its adjoining areas and in the Raigad district and reaches out to nearly 20.5 lakh households and above 4,000 small commercial and industrial establishments, apart from supplying CNG to over 9 lakh vehicles through its 1,800 plus dispensing points.

