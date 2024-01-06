Maharashtra: Two Mumbai museums receive bomb threats, turns out to be hoax

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai Police

Chattrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrayala located in Colaba and Nehru Science Centre in Worli received bomb threats via email on Friday. The emails claimed the presence of bombs in the respective places that could detonate at any minute.

However, when the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad of Mumbai Police reached the spot they did not find anything suspicious.

Later, the police booked unidentified persons for sending emails threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai.

"The email said bombs had been planted at more than eight locations in Mumbai, including the museum, the science centre, the Byculla Zoo. Separate emails were also sent to these institutions," the official informed.

Security at vital installations in the city was beefed up, with bomb detection and disposal squads and other personnel, including those from anti-terror cells, checking the museum but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

Based on the complaint filed by the museum management, an offence under section 505 (1) (b), 506 (2), 182 of Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons at Colaba police station, he said.

ALSO READ | Patna High Court receives bomb threat email, police, ATS carry search operation