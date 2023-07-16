Sunday, July 16, 2023
     
Five boys drown in Mumbai's Marve Creek; 2 rescued, 3 still missing

The search operation is in progress to find the three missing boys.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Mumbai
Updated on: July 16, 2023 13:10 IST
Search is underway to find the three missing boys.
Image Source : INDIA TV Search is underway to find the three missing boys.

As many as five boys, aged between 12 and 16, were drowned at Marve Creek in Mumbai's Malad (west) on Sunday morning, said officials s. Two boys were rescued from drowning whereas, searches are underway to find other three missing boys.

The two boys, identified as Krushna Jitendra Harijan (16) and Ankush Bharat Shivare (13), were rescued by people before the arrival of fire brigade officials. The missing boys have been identified as Subham Rajkumar Jaiswal (12), Nikhil Sajid Kayamkur (13) and Ajay Jitendra Harijan (12).

The incident took place around 9:38 am today (July 16). The search operation is underway using a boat to find those missing. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Coast Guard, navy divers, 108 Ambulance and ward staff have been mobilised for the rescue operation, the officials added.

