BMC COVID scam: ED arrests 2 people, including Sanjay Raut’s close aide

BMC COVID scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two people in connection in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 treatment facilities. Among those arrested are Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and Dr Kishor Bisure, said the official.

Patkar and doctor Kishore Bisure were arrested on Wednesday night after their alleged involvement in the case came to light. Patkar and three partners were accused of obtaining Mumbai civic body contracts deceitfully to manage COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic. Bisure had earlier served as the dean of the jumbo COVID-19 centre. Both individuals will be presented before the court on July 20.

ED seized Rs 68.65 lakh

Last month in June, the federal agency conducted raids at more than 15 locations of a few BMC officers including Sanjeev Jaiswal, suppliers and IAS officers in Mumbai, the premises of businessman Sujit Patkar, Suraj Chavan and others who are allegedly close aides of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, in connection with the case.

During the search. the ED seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash, documents revealing more than 50 immovable properties (estimated market value of more than Rs 150 crore) across Maharashtra, fixed deposits/investments of Rs 15 crores, jewellery items worth Rs 2.46 core along with several electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops and various incriminating records and documents.

The officials claim that Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals during the pandemic. The Azad Maidan police station here registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar and his three partners in August last year.

Mumbai Police constitutes SIT

The Mumbai Police in June also constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged scam of Rs 12,500 crores. This team is being led by the Mumbai police commissioner, along with Joint Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Deputy Commissioner (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner (ACP) of EOW.

