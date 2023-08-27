BJP's hatred politics is responsible: Congress leader Nana Patole on Ahmednagar Dalit assault incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nana Patole slams BJP on Ahmednagar Dalit assault incident

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the assault of three Dalit youths by tying them to a tree in Haregaon, Ahmednagar.

"BJP has started politics of hatred in the country and the state. The result is in front of us. This state government is responsible for the Ahmednagar incident," Patole said.

"BJP's divisive policy is responsible for such incidents. Earlier, they (BJP leaders) created a dispute between Hindus and Muslims, now they are doing the same between Hindus and Dalits. Whoever is guilty in the incident, strict action should be taken against them. The Congress will continue to fight for the justice for victims," he added.

Patole on onion prices issue

While speaking on the tomato prices issue, the Congress leader slammed the NDA government, saying it is trapping the farmers and cheating them.

"The government imposed an export duty on onions. It promised to buy 2 lakh metric tonnes, but put certain conditions on the size and color of onions," he added.

He claimed that the government does not have to buy onions at all and it is misleading the farmers.

