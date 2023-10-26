Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies at 89 in Mumbai; PM Modi, Maharashtra CM pay tribute

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MIEKNATHSHINDE Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar

Renowned 'kirtankar' Baba Maharaj Satarkar died at Nerul in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 89 years old. According to sources, his mortal remains will be cremated in Nerul on Friday evening. Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.

Satarkar's kirtan is heard in almost every village of Maharashtra. It is said that he is considered as "God" in the rural areas of Maharashtra. Baba Maharaj Satarkar was born on 5 February 1936 in Satara.

PM pays tribute

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid tributes to Satarkar.

Speaking at an event in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district after inaugurating several development projects, PM Modi said Satarkar's work of raising social awareness through 'kirtan and pravachan' will keep inspiring generations to come.

Shinde termed Satarkar's death as 'great loss'

In his condolence message, CM Shinde said Satarkar's death was a great loss to the state. "He was like a guiding light in his field. Baba Maharaj's mellifluous voice and his style of presentation were melodious. The contribution of Baba Maharaj will always be remembered."

(With inputs from PTI)

