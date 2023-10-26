PM Modi fulfilled Bal Thackeray's dream by building Ram Temple: Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Ram Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray by building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. He was addressing a public gathering in Shirdi at the inauguration of multiple projects by PM Modi.

Eknath Shinde praises PM Modi

The Chief Minister hailed the Prime Minister and said that he is moving forward with the agenda of the development of the country. "In the past year, after the government was established, there is coordination between the Prime Minister and Maharashtra. We extended an invitation, and he graciously accepted it, which was a significant gesture on his part. So far, groundbreaking and inaugurations of projects worth over Rs 200 billion have taken place. Today, more than 14,000 crore worth of projects are being inaugurated," he said.

"The history of Nilwande Dam is well known to everyone. Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that this project started before his birth, but what transpired in between is something he doesn't want to delve into. When Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, he gave impetus to this project. Through this project, 68,000 hectares of land will be brought under irrigation. Last year, all projects came to a halt, but we restarted it. New projects were initiated. To achieve comprehensive development in the state, a double-engine government is essential. Whatever demands were made to Modi, he fulfilled them," Shinde added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to PM Modi to provide support to bring water from Marathwada and Vidarbha to drought-affected regions and districts. "We envisioned a plan to bring water from Marathwada and Vidarbha to drought-affected regions and districts. However, this plan is beyond the state's economic capacity. If the central government supports this plan, it will benefit millions of farmers," Shinde appealed.

Shinde said that when Prime Minister Modi takes up a project, it moves forward with speed and eventually reaches completion. "We have experienced that when he takes the initiative, it ultimately leads to success. We call upon him repeatedly for his involvement," he further added.

Shinde takes dig at I.N.D.I.A. bloc

In a veiled attack on the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Chief Minister Shinde said that expressed confidence in PM Narendra Modi's strength and resilience. "No matter how many Ravans come together in the INDI alliance, they still cannot harm Modi even a bit," he said.

He further exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as Prime Minister in 2024. "Modi will become the Prime Minister again in 2024; this is carved in stone...Ek Modi sab par bhari hain..." he said.

Maharashtra CM on Ram Temple

Talking about the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya, Shinde said that PM Modi has fulfilled Bal Thackeray's dream by building Ram Mandir. Our Prime Minister has fulfilled Bal Thackeray's dream by building the Ram Temple," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 25 received a formal invitation for the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Consecration ceremony

During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The temple trust has decided to start the process of the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14 and observe a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).

Around 4,000 saints and 2,500 eminent citizens will be present at the historic moment of Prana Pratishta of Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Supreme Court in a 2019 verdict had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town of Uttar Pradesh. The court had ruled that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land where the demolished 16th century-era Babri Masjid once stood will remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to the trust within three months of the ruling for the construction of the temple.

