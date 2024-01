Follow us on Image Source : FILE ATS nabs six with country-made weapons, ammunition in Mumbai

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai Police conducted raid at a guesthouse in the western suburb of Borivali arrested six persons and recovered country-made weapons and ammunition, an official said.

The men, who hail from New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly planning to commit dacoity in the city, the official said. A team from the ATS conducted a raid at Ellora Guesthouse near Borivali railway station and nabbed the accused in the morning, he said.

The team recovered a country-made revolver, two pistols, four magazines, 29 bullets, a knife, a car and other materials from the accused, the official said. One of the accused, Shadat Hussain alias Kallu Rehmat Hussain, was arrested in a murder case and recently released from jail, while Aslam Shabbir Ali Khan had serious offences to his name, he said.

The others have been identified as Nadeem Yunus Ansari from New Delhi, Rizwan Abdul Lateef, Naushad Anwar and Adil Khan, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the official said The accused have been handed over to the Kasturba Marg police for further probe, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

