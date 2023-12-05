VIDEO| BJP's Narottam Mishra displays his poetic side as he reaches Bhopal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Narottam Mishra

BJP's senior leader Narottam Mishra, who faced defeat in recently-concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, displayed his poetic side as he reached Bhopal from Datia. The former Home Minister lost to Bharti Rajendra of the Congress in Datia. The BJP, however, displayed an astounding performance and wheeled back to power with 163 seats.

Narottam Mishra, while getting off the train, said, "Itna bhi gumaan naa kar o bekhabar, teri jeet se zyada meri haar ke charche hain ('Don't be so proud, o ignorant... There are more discussions about my defeat than your victory.')

Mishra, a prominent face of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and a six-term MLA from Datia has courted several controversies in the past for his comments on political rivals and pop culture. The latest was his remarks on the attires used in a song featuring actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan triggered a wave of protests and calls for a ban on their movie “Pathaan”.