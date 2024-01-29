SDM smothered with pillow by unemployed husband in Bhopal | Details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The woman was found dead at her home in Madhya Pradesh.

A woman sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Shahpura in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district was found murdered under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Her husband, Manish Sharma, killed her as she had not made him a nominee in service, insurance and bank records, a senior police officer said.

The 51-year-old Nisha Napit had got married to through a social media site in 2020. Recently, he had demanded to make him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records had led a disagreement between the two as the deceased was not obliging him, Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel told reporters.

Sharma suffocated her with a pillow on Sunday, sat near the corpse for six hours and then took the body to the nearby community health centre, but doctors there alerted police, the SP said. Sharma had also washed her blood stained clothes as well as the pillow in the washing machine, Patel said.

"Based on our probe and leads gathered from the spot, we questioned Sharma and then arrested him. He has been charged with murder, dowry-related death, destroying evidence and other offences," he said. Police sources said the accused is reportedly a property dealer.

Sister accuses husband of murder

Nilima Napit, SDM's elder sister said, "We received a phone call from the Police station yesterday, informing us that she is no more. We were told to reach here. Manish Sharma (her husband) is a resident of Gwalior and is unemployed. They met through a matrimonial website and got married. But they did not invite us and got married without telling us."

"From the beginning itself, Manish wanted money. He had started asking her for money from the second or third day of getting married. She had given him at least Rs 5 Lakhs after getting a loan. He used to subject her to mental and physical torture. She used to tell me about it. I suspect that Manish Sharma has murdered her. I demand proper investigation and punishment for the guilty."

(With inputs from agencies)

