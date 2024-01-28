UP: Drunk man throws wife off third floor of building after heated argument in Ghaziabad, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the third floor of a building by her husband after an argument, the police said. The accused was identified as Vikas Kumar who was later arrested. The incident took place on Friday night in the Govindpuram area, the police added. Kumar, who was a parking contractor, arrived at home in an inebriated condition and had a heated argument with his wife Shalu, who was in her late 30s, the police said.

"After throwing her off the third floor, he took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead," Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said.

Husband flees from hospital

Kumar reportedly fled from the hospital when the doctors asked the staff to inform the police.

He was arrested a few hours later, police said.

"We have lodged an FIR against Kumar for murder. He was sent to jail on Saturday," said the officer.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabs pregnant partner, slashes neck with blade after she refuses abortion | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Delhi: Food delivery agent set ablaze, blames woman he proposed for marriage before death