Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: Body of newborn found wrapped in polybag in Kali Ghat area

Delhi: Body of newborn found wrapped in polybag in Kali Ghat area

Delhi crime news: The body has been shifted to a mortuary and a case has been registered against unidentified people in this regard.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 7:34 IST
newborn Body found in delhi, Delhi crime news, newborn baby Body found wrapped in polybag, Kali Ghat
Image Source : INDIA TV Body of newborn found wrapped in polybag in Delhi's Kali Ghat area

Delhi crime news: The body of a newborn child wrapped in a polythene bag was found near the Kali Ghat area of north Delhi, police said on Wednesday (January 24). They said they got a PCR call informing them about the body.

"A team was sent to the area. The body of the newborn boy was found there. The crime scene was inspected properly. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and a case has been registered against unidentified people. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ:​ Delhi: 12-year-old schoolboy dies days after assault by seniors, police probe underway

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Crime News

Latest News