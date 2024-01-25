Delhi: Body of newborn found wrapped in polybag in Kali Ghat area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Body of newborn found wrapped in polybag in Delhi's Kali Ghat area

Delhi crime news: The body of a newborn child wrapped in a polythene bag was found near the Kali Ghat area of north Delhi, police said on Wednesday (January 24). They said they got a PCR call informing them about the body.

"A team was sent to the area. The body of the newborn boy was found there. The crime scene was inspected properly. The body has been shifted to a mortuary and a case has been registered against unidentified people. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

