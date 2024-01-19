Toddler receives multiple fractures, stitches after pit bull attack in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The dog owner had not held on to the leash properly when the pit bull attacked, the child's grandfather said.

In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old was allegedly attacked by a dangerous pitbull in Delhi's Burari area, following which she received three fractures and multiple stitches.

The incident occurred on January 2 when a pit bull allegedly attacked the girl outside their house in C Block of Burari. The girl and her grandfather Jageshwar Mehta were out for a walk when the dog attacked the child.

The dog owner had not held on to the leash properly when the pit bull attacked, Mehta told PTI. The dog belonged to Pramod Vishwakarma's son Ujjwal, he said.

"The dog held my child's leg with its jaw and it took us some time to release her from its clutches. My grand daughter has received multiple injuries on her body. Her right leg has received three fractures and multiple stitches," Mehta said.

Mehta added that the girl had to spend two weeks at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. "We approached police three times but they never registered any case nor took any action against the dog owner," Mehta said, adding the dog had previously attacked another neighbour too.

Police said they were verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

