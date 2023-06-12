Pit Bull snatches little dog from woman in US restaurant, attacks him brutally. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pit Bull snatches little dog from woman & attacks him

Trending News: In an alarming event at a restaurant called Yard House in Boca Raton, Florida, US a pit bull attacked a little puppy that was sitting in a stroller while people were enjoying their meals. A person who witnessed the incident recorded a video of it and posted it on TikTok. The video shows how chaotic the situation became as restaurant staff and customers reacted to the aggressive behaviour of the pit bull.

According to the witness, the pit bull suddenly approached a table and viciously attacked the defenceless small dog. The witness was shocked and traumatized by what they saw, especially when the owners of the small dog had to pick up its torn ear from the floor.

The video starts with the sound of people screaming, and a waiter from the restaurant tries to control the pit bull and separate it from the stroller. However, the pit bull manages to evade both the stroller and the table, continuing to bite the small dog's neck. A customer wearing a blue t-shirt and dark-coloured shirt intervenes by kicking the large dog, while another customer wearing a white hat and shorts tries to open the pit bull's mouth to free the squealing dog. He even delivers a punch near the pit bull's jaw.

The witness who filmed the incident wonders why the pit bull refuses to let go. Eventually, the same man who tried to open the dog's mouth wrestles with it on the ground until the pit bull finally releases its grip on the small dog. He then holds onto the pit bull tightly, preventing it from chasing the small dog any further. The witness expresses concern for the small dog's well-being, particularly mentioning the injuries to its ears.

It is unclear whether the man who intervened or the person who initially kicked the pit bull is the dog's owner. The witness who recorded the attack believes that the pit bull should be put down. The status of the pit bull's leash during the incident is unknown, as well as what happened after the video ended. Furthermore, the extent of the small dog's injuries and whether it required surgery are also undisclosed.

