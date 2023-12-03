Narsingpur Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP candidate leader Prahlad Singh Patel takes lead in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Narsingpur Election Result 2023

Narsingpur Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Narsingpur is constituency number 119 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Union Minister Prahlad and BJP candidate Prahlad Singh Patel has taken an early lead against his rival and Congress leader Lakhan Singh Patel, as per the early trends. The counting of votes is underway in the state.

Narsingpur is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Narsingpur Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Narsingpur.

Candidates in Narsingpur Assembly Seat 2023

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lakhan Singh Patel from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Narsingpur constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Mahesh Prasad Choudhary, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's (BSCP) Mastram Lodhi, Gana Suraksha Party's (GSP) Rambai Thakur, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Shivraj Singh Goutam and Independent candidates M Gajanfar and Sapan Shridhar are also in the fray.

What happened in Narsingpur in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Jalam Singh Patel (Munna Bhaiya) won the Narsingpur seat by defeating Congress candidate Sunil Jaiswal with a margin of just 48,481 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Jalam Singh Patel (Munna Bhaiya) again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Lakhan Singh Patel with a margin of 14,903 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Narsingpur?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Uday Pratap Singh was leading from the Narsingpur constituency. BJP's Uday Pratap Singh was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

