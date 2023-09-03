Madhya Pradesh: BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Chitrakoot today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP chief JP Nadda

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president JP Nadda will flag off party's 'Jan Ashirward Yatra' from Chitrakoot t in Satna district on Sunday.

The ruling party will organise five Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state to shore up its preparations for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The yatras will span a distance of 10, 643 km by crisscrossing 210 of MP’s 230 assembly constituencies before reaching Bhopal.

The purpose of this yatra is to seek the blessings of the people and connect with them as the assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are due by the year-end. During the yatras, the BJP will reach out to the people through large public meetings and highlight the welfare programs implemented by both the central and state governments, as well as their accomplishments. As per the reports, there will be 679 ‘rath sabhas’, 211 big gatherings and 998 meetings at various places.

BJP's five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

The second and third yatra will start from Khandwa and Neemuch district on September 4 which will also be attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, the fourth yatra will start from Mandla on September 5. The yatra will reach Bhopal via Jabalpur which will be inaugurated by Amit Shah.

Moreover, the fifth Yatra will start from Baroda Nagar in Sheopur on September 6 and will reach Bhopal via Raisen. According to reports, prominent party leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kailash Vijayvargiya will participate in this yatra.

PM Modi to address gathering on Sept 25

Following the culmination of all five yatras in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a gathering which will be attended by around one million workers in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

It should be mentioned here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year to elect all 230 members in Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in January 2024.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

