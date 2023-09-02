Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt in Madhya Pradesh to provide thali meal at Rs 5 now

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reduced the rate of thali meals to the poor under the Deendayal Rasoi scheme by Rs 5. Now, the full meal will be served to the poor people for Rs 5 instead of Rs 10.

Chouhan made this announcement while inaugurating 66 new Deendayal Rasoi Kendras today. This arrangement will be available at the Deendayal Rasoi.

He was inaugurating the third phase of the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall in Bhopal. He mentioned that until now, this meal was available for Rs 10 per plate, but from today onwards, citizens will be able to enjoy a meal for Rs 5 per plate.

Food will be available in 116 Deendayal kitchen centers

In the third phase of the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 66 permanent kitchen centers in 66 municipal corporations. With these, there are now a total of 166 permanent Deendayal kitchen centers in the state, where meals will be available for RS 5.

Every poor will get land lease

During the program, the Chief Minister provided land deeds to 38,505 homeless families in urban areas. On this occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment, stating that no family in the state will be without land and house.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that those individuals whose houses couldn't be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PM Housing Scheme) would be provided homes under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme (CM Housing Scheme).

