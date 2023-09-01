Madhya Pradesh: MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi, who quit BJP, likely to join Congress tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Two time MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Kolaras assembly seat Virendra Raghuwanshi

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Two time BJP MLA from Kolaras assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, Virendra Raghuwanshi, who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, is likely to join Congress tomorrow.

Virendra Raghuwanshi is likely to join Congress in Bhopal. He may contest from Shivpuri seat in the upcoming state elections.

Raghuwanshi had claimed that he was being "ignored" and blamed new entrants who switched over from other parties.

In a letter addressed to MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Raghuwanshi, who represents Kolaras assembly seat in Shivpuri district, said he had informed about his "pain" in the last three-five years to the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and the top leadership.

"But they all have not taken note of it," he claimed.

"In the Gwalior-Chambal division, party workers like me were being ignored by the newly arrived BJP members though we worked dedicatedly for the party in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he further claimed.

Corrupt officials posted in Kolaras constituency

Raghuwanshi alleged that corrupt officials were being posted in the Kolaras constituency to create hurdles in the developmental works being carried out by him and to harass him and his workers.

He also targeted BJP leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress in 2020 following which a number of Congress legislators also resigned and joined the ruling party.

When the state Congress government collapsed in 2020, he (Scindia) had said farmers' loans of Rs 2 lakh were not being waived as promised, Raghuwanshi claimed. But after the formation of the BJP government, Scindia did not even speak about loan waiver, he further claimed.

Raghuwanshi also alleged in the letter that ministers and administration indulged in massive corruption and claimed the in-charge minister of Shivpuri district justified bribery by stating “it is like offering prasad in a temple."

