Madhya Pradesh: BJP to launch 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' on Sept 3, travel over 10,000 km across state

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise five "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the state. The yatra will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 3 from Chitrakoot in Satna district. According to reports, a total of 10,543 kilometre will be covered in all five ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

BJP's five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

The second and third yatra will start from Khandwa and Neemuch district on September 4 which will also be attended by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, the fourth yatra will start from Mandla on September 5. The yatra will reach Bhopal via Jabalpur which will be inaugurated by Amit Shah.

Moreover, the fifth Yatra will start from Baroda Nagar in Sheopur on September 6 and will reach Bhopal via Raisen. The party’s national president JP Nadda is likely to inaugurate the yatra. According to reports, prominent party leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Kailash Vijayvargiya will participate in this yatra. The five yatra will be warmly welcomed at 998 locations, featuring a total of 678 public meetings, including 211 major ones.

PM Modi to address gathering on Sept 25

Following the culmination of all five yatras in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering which will be attended by around one million workers in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

It should be mentioned here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year to elect all 230 members in Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in January 2024.

