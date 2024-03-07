'Why were you not made...': Kharge takes dig at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM gives befitting reply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Bhopal: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in a war of words with Mallikarjun Kharge after the Congress leader questioned why he (Chouhan) had to resign as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister following the assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh, during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Kharge responded to Chouhan's remark that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were dissolving the Congress party as per Mahatma Gandhi's wishes.

Congress Chief attacks Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Shivraj Chauhan had come to Gulbarga 15 days ago. He said that Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are working to destroy Congress....people asked me about Chouhan's statement," Kharge said.

"I said, they should ask Chouhan why he was removed (from chief minister's post, despite winning the election). What was the reason? What was the reason that Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) didn't allow you to come close?" the Congress president said.

Chouhan hits back

Hitting out at the Congress chief, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that the grand old party under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, kept losing election after election and only a few leaders remained in the party.

"Kharge ji, the truth is bitter but it should be heard. Under Rahul ji and your leadership, Congress kept losing election after election. Just do some finger counting, since 2013 till now Congress has lost more than 50 elections. Many old Chief Ministers and big leaders have left Congress," said the BJP leader.

"Keep them counting, until only leaders that can be counted on fingers remain in the party. Kharge ji, now tell me whether Rahul ji and you are fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's statement that Congress should be abolished after independence," Chouhan added.

He also slammed the Congress for rejecting the invitation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"You, your party and your leaders never respected public sentiments. When the whole country was immersed in the devotion of Ramlala, Congress rejected the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The hatred against Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram is the reason for your party going into the abyss," Chouhan added.

Chouhan further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a family which does not work for itself but for social service with the spirit of Antyodaya and this spirit of service makes every worker of BJP different.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: MP: Seven Congress corporators from Chhindwara join BJP in big jolt to Opposition ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Also Read: Pragya Thakur claims BJP MLA Sudesh Rai running illegal liquor shop in MP's Sehore, demands his removal