Madhya Pradesh: One more African cheetah, Tejas, dies in Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh: One more African cheetah, Tejas, died in Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Tejas was a male cheetah, who was brought to Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year.

“Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J S Chauhan told PTI.

The feline, brought from South Africa as part of the ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, the official said.