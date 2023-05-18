Minor, women among 4 killed in bus-truck collision in Shajapur; 14 other injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 14 injured Shajapur

Shajapur: As many as four people were killed and 14 others injured in a bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said. A speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Shajapur.

According to Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan, the accident happened at around 5 am whee the bus was enroute to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function. The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

“Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor,” the official said. The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)