Minor, women among 4 killed in bus-truck collision in Shajapur; 14 other injured

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Shajapur Updated on: May 18, 2023 10:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 14 injured Shajapur
Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 14 injured Shajapur

Shajapur: As many as four people were killed and 14 others injured in a bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said. A speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Shajapur. 

According to Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan, the accident happened at around 5 am whee the bus was enroute to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function. The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

“Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor,” the official said. The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, he added.

Further details are awaited. 

(With PTI inputs)

