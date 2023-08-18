'Ghotala Seth': Kamal Nath reiterates '50% commission' jibe at Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath (2nd R) releases a poster (an allegation letter) to highlight corruption in Shivraj Singh Chouhans BJP led Government.

The Congress on Friday launched an attack on the alleged corruption of the incumbent BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh launched a "50% commission" anti-corruption campaign against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of MP. Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress MP president Kamal Nath and party workers divulged banners that read "Ghotala hi ghotala; Ghotala seth, 50% commission rate [Corruption galore; corrupt sir's rate is 50%.]"

Kamal Nath said: "Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cheated farmers, youth, businessmen, and others in the state. There won't be a single person in the state who would not have been either a victim of corruption or have witnessed corruption happening around him."

On Thursday, the former CM said: "Gaushala Peti Contractor Sangathan of Rewa has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur, alleging that 50% commission is being consumed in government works. The contractors released the statement publicly and also pointed out that many others like them are suffering from the '50% commission raj'. The Indian judiciary has a dignified tradition of taking suo motu cognizance in such serious matters. I request the honourable court to take cognizance of this contractor's letter, provide him security, and save Madhya Pradesh from the termites of corruption."

The Congress has been charging the BJP ministers in Madhya Pradesh with demanding 50% commission from workers for hire to pay for development and different works. Sharing a newspaper cutting, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X (previously Twitter): " The union of contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written to the High Court Chief Justice, complaining that payment for government work is received only after paying 50% commission."

"The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead and broken its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40% commission; now, the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50% commission," she added.

Responding to the post, the BJP recorded a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, blaming her for leveling out misleading claims against the party. He said that the letter that Priyanka looked to refer to was a fake one.