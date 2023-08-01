Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Madhya Pradesh: Congress constitutes poll panels, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh find place

Madhya Pradesh election: Former Union minister and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria has been made the chairman.

Bhopal Updated on: August 01, 2023
Madhya Pradesh elections: In view of the upcoming state elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday constituted a campaign committee for Madhya Pradesh with former Union minister and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria as chairman. Kamal Nath, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit president, and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh have been included in the panel.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of a campaign committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect," according to an official communication from K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation). 

Kamal Nath, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit president, and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh have been included in the panel. Nath, who is the chief ministerial aspirant of the Congress, has also been appointed as the chairman of the 20-member Pradesh Election Committee.

While, Kantilal Bhuria will be the chairman, members like Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, NP Prajapati, KP Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse and Jitu Patwari have been included in the panel.

Assembly elections in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held in the next few months.

(With PTI inputs)

