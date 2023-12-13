Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Mohan Yadav to take oath as MP chief minister in presence of PM

Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: The stage is set for the BJP leader Mohan Yadav who will take oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla will take oath as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers. Chief Ministers of 6 states - Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra, Bhupendra Patel from Gujarat, Neiphiu Rio from Nagaland, Conrad Sangma from Meghalaya, N Biren Singh from Manipur, besides Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis along with Nagaland Deputy CM Vanthungo Patton will be present at the event.