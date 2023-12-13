Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
  Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Mohan Yadav to take oath as MP chief minister in presence of PM
Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Mohan Yadav to take oath as MP chief minister in presence of PM

Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Mohan Yadav, who was not seen as a contender for the top post, is considered to be close to the RSS and hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bhopal Updated on: December 13, 2023 9:06 IST
MP CM swearing in
Image Source : PTI Mohan Yadav was a surprise pick by the BJP as he was not in the CM race

Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: The stage is set for the BJP leader Mohan Yadav who will take oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla will take oath as deputy chief ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers. Chief Ministers of 6 states - Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra, Bhupendra Patel from Gujarat, Neiphiu Rio from Nagaland, Conrad Sangma from Meghalaya, N Biren Singh from Manipur, besides Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis along with Nagaland Deputy CM Vanthungo Patton will be present at the event. 

  • Dec 13, 2023 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Preparations for oath-taking ceremony enters last round

    The preparations for the oath-taking ceremony entered the last leg in Bhopal.

  • Dec 13, 2023 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Who is Mohan Yadav?

    Yadav, who was not seen as a contender for the top post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48 per cent of the state's population. After he was named as chief minister-designate on Monday, Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government. Yadav was elected as MLA from Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mohan Yadav elected as MLA from Ujjain South

    Mohan Yadav was elected as MLA from Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He retained the assembly seat in 2018 and again in 2023.

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mohan Yadav met Governor to stake claim to form govt

    After Mohan Yadav was named as chief minister-designate on Monday, he met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government.

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Large number of BJP workers expected to be present at event

    A large number of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, especially from Mohan Yadav's hometown Ujjain, are also expected to be present for the ceremony, party sources said.

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend oath-taking ceremony

    "Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, the chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states and central ministers among others will attend the oath-taking ceremony," said MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Elaborate arrangements made for swearing-in ceremony

    Elaborate arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held at 11.30 am at the Lal Parade Ground here, state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma and outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters after reviewing preparations for the ceremony.

