Ujjain horror: Autorickshaw driver in custody, five people questioned in connection with rape case

A shocking case of rape in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has led to the detention of an autorickshaw driver, with five others being questioned by the police. The victim, a girl believed to be around 12 years old, was found bleeding on a street under the Mahakal police station area on Monday.

Authorities have reported that the police discovered bloodstains on the passenger seat of the detained autorickshaw, which raised suspicions further. The minor rape victim has undergone initial medical examinations, confirming that she had been sexually assaulted. Her condition remains critical but stable after undergoing surgery by a team of specialist doctors in Indore on Wednesday.

The identity of the victim remains uncertain as she was unable to provide her name, age, or address to the police. A counsellor who interacted with the victim indicated that she belongs to Satna district, but confirmation awaits her family's identification. A missing person's report was filed in Satna regarding a girl of similar age and description, adding to the concerns.

Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma stated that the autorickshaw driver's detention was based on video footage evidence. He also confirmed that five others are currently being questioned in connection with the case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

In response to the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Madhya Pradesh government, alleging that girls, women, tribals, and Dalits are not safe under the BJP's rule. The incident has sparked public outrage, leading to the formation of an SIT to investigate the crime by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

